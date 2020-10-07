RRB NTPC exams will begin on December 15.

The RRB NTPC exam begins on December 15. The detailed schedule of the exam will be released soon. The exams for selection to Group D and Isolated & Ministerial category posts will also begin on December 15 along with non technical popular category (NTPC) posts. Recently the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have updated RRB NTPC candidates about the status of their application. Candidates whose application has been accepted will be issued admit card from the RRBs and will sit for the exam. Application status for other RRB exams is expected to be announced soon.

RRB NTPC Exam: Important Points On Computer Based Test

There will be two computer based tests which will be held in succession. Candidates can appear for the next computer based test if they qualify the first test.

For Station Master and Traffic Assistant posts, there will be a computer based aptitude test after the computer based tests.

For Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper posts there will be a typing skill test.

For Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice posts there will be no exam after the computer based tests.

After the exams, candidates will be asked to appear for verification of documents and medical examination

"Any candidate found using unfair means of any kind in the examination/ computer based test, sending someone else in his/her place to appear in the examination, attempt to impersonate will be debarred from appearing in all the examinations of all the RRBs/ RRCs (Railway Recruitment Cell) for lifetime," RRBs have said in the recruitment notification. "They will also be debarred from getting any appointment in the Railways, and if already appointed, will be dismissed from service. Such candidates are also liable for legal prosecution," the notification adds.

In the exam hall, electronic gadgets like mobile phones, blue tooth, pen drive, laptops, calculators, wrist watches are not allowed.

Pen, pencil, wallet or purses, belts, shoes and metallic wears including ornaments are also not allowed to the exam hall.

Number of candidates equaling to 20 times the vacancies will be shortlisted from one computer based test to another.

Number of candidates equaling to 8 times the vacancies will be shortlisted for the skill tests.

In the computer based test there will be negative marking for incorrect answer. For every wrong answer one-third mark will be deducted as per the rules set by RRBs.

Click here for more Jobs News