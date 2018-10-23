RRB Group D Recruitment 2018: Selection Process Explained Here

RRB Group D 2018: RRB Group D admit card for exams scheduled till October 26 is available for download now. After October 26, exams will begin again on October 29, 2018. The RRB admit card for the exam scheduled on October 29 will be available for download on October 25, 2018. Meanwhile, RRBs have also released exam city and date details for exams scheduled till December 17, 2018.

RRBs are conducting Computer Based Test for Group D posts. Unlike Group C posts, The selection process for Group D posts involves only one CBT.

Process Of Recruitment Is By Rule And Merit, Beware Of Cheating, Fraud: Indian Railways

Candidates who qualify in the CBT for RRB Group D posts will then have to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test.

In order to qualify for the physical efficiency test for Group D post recruitment, candidates will have to score more than 40% marks. The pass percentage for reserved categories is 30%.

In the RRB group D CBT exam, questions cover topics from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science and current affairs.

In another news, reports suggest that RRBs would announce the result for first stage CBT conducted for RRB ALP and Technician posts by October 31, 2018. In case of RRB ALP and Technician posts, those who qualify in the first stage CBT, will have to appear in a second round of CBT.

