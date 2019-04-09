Exam City Detail, Travel Pass For RRB ALP Aptitude Test Today

RRB ALP Aptitude Test Exam City, Travel Pass will be released today

RRB ALP 2018: RRBs will release the exam city and travel pass for RRB ALP Aptitude test. The information will be released on the official RRB websites at 6:00 pm today. The aptitude test will be conducted only for those candidates who have opted for ALP as post preference. RRB ALP 2nd CBT result was released on April 5, 2019. The recruitment boards had released the provisional shortlist and the score cards of the candidates who had qualified in the RRB ALP 2nd CBT.

The facility to check exam city for Aptitude Test and download travel pass will be available till April 16, 2019.

RRBs will conduct computer-based aptitude test for candidates who had applied for ALP post. The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible.

The Computer Based Aptitude Test will have questions and answer options only in English and Hindi. There will be no negative marking in Computer Based Aptitude Test.

The ALP merit list of candidates who will be called for Document Verification process will be prepared from amongst the candidates who qualify in the Aptitude Test. For preparation of the merit list, 70% weightage for the marks obtained in the Part A of Second Stage CBT and 30% weightage for the marks obtained in Computer Based Aptitude Test.

When the RRBs had announced the ALP recruitment, there were 17,673 vacancies available. This number was later revised to 27,795.

