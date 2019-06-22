RPF Releases Final Merit List For Constable Recruitment

RPF has released the final merit list for Constable recruitment

RPF Result 2019: Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have released the final merit list for Constable Recruitment. RPF had conducted recruitment examination for selection of candidates on 4403 male constable posts and 4216 female constable posts. The RPF Constable recruitment final merit list has been prepared from among the candidates who qualified in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification (DV).

RPF Constable Final Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for RPF recruitment: https://rpfonlinereg.org/.

Step two: Click on the link for Constable recruitment.

Step three: Click on the link for final merit list for Constable recruitment.

Step four: Click on the relevant Railway group and view your result.

So far, RPF has released the final merit list only for Group E, and Group F recruitment. The result for other Groups will follow shortly.

RPF Constable Result for Group E Direct Link

RPF Constable Result for Group F Direct Link

We will update RPF Constable result links for other groups as and when released.

"Selected candidates will have to undergo a rigorous initial training in any one of the RPF/RPSF training centre or any other such institution as decided by the Railway Administration. The trainee recruits/cadets will be given a stipend of Rs. 21,700 plus other allowances as admissible under the Railway Rules during the period of training. Passing the Final Examination at the end of the training is a must for appointment to the Force."

