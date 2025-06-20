Advertisement

Railway Police Force 2025 Constable Scorecard Released, Direct Link Here

RRB RPF Constable 2025 Scorecard: RRB conducted the examinations on behalf of the RPF and over 45.30 lakh candidates had applied.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Railway Police Force 2025 Constable Scorecard Released, Direct Link Here
RRB RPF Constable 2025 Scorecard: Download the scorecard on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • Candidates can login and download the scorecard on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • The roll number-wise result for the same was declared on June 19, 2025.
  • RRB conducted the examinations on behalf of the RPF.
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

RRB RPF Constable 2025 Scorecard: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the scorecard for the Railway Police Force (RPF) Constable today, June 20, 2025. Candidates can login and download the scorecard on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The roll number-wise result for the same was declared on June 19, 2025.

More than 22.96 lakh candidates had appeared for the RPF Computer Based Exam (CBT), held in three daily shifts, this year.

RRB RPF Constable 2025 Scorecard: How To Download Scorecard?

  • Visit the direct link of official website, "Direct Link".
  • Enter your registration number and select date of birth.
  • Click on "Login"
  • Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

RRB RPF Constable 2025 Scorecard:  What After The Railway CBT Exam?

  • Candidates who clear the CBT examination will be required to go through Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).
  • The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) includes assessing the candidates' physical strength and endurance, primarily through running.
  • The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) includes measuring the candidates' height and weight and those who have the minimum requirements as specified by the RPF will be considered eligible for the post of Railway Constable.
  • After the PET and PMT, candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV) process either through SMS or email.

RRB conducted the examinations on behalf of the RPF and over 45.30 lakh candidates had applied for the exam which was conducted from March 2 to March 18, 2025.
 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
RRB RPF Constable 2025 Scorecard, Rrb Constable Scorecard 2025, Rrb Rpf Scorecard Download Link 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com