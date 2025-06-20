Railway Police Force 2025 Constable Scorecard Released, Direct Link Here

RRB RPF Constable 2025 Scorecard: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the scorecard for the Railway Police Force (RPF) Constable today, June 20, 2025. Candidates can login and download the scorecard on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The roll number-wise result for the same was declared on June 19, 2025.

More than 22.96 lakh candidates had appeared for the RPF Computer Based Exam (CBT), held in three daily shifts, this year.

RRB RPF Constable 2025 Scorecard: How To Download Scorecard?

Visit the direct link of official website, "Direct Link".

Enter your registration number and select date of birth.

Click on "Login"

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

RRB RPF Constable 2025 Scorecard: What After The Railway CBT Exam?

Candidates who clear the CBT examination will be required to go through Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) includes assessing the candidates' physical strength and endurance, primarily through running.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) includes measuring the candidates' height and weight and those who have the minimum requirements as specified by the RPF will be considered eligible for the post of Railway Constable.

After the PET and PMT, candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV) process either through SMS or email.

RRB conducted the examinations on behalf of the RPF and over 45.30 lakh candidates had applied for the exam which was conducted from March 2 to March 18, 2025.

