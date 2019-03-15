RPF Constable Recruitment 2019: Cut Off Marks For Groups A, B, F Released

RPF Constable cut off marks released for Group A,B, and F

RPF Constable Result 2019: Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have released the cut off marks for the Constable written examination. Earlier, RPF had released only the qualifying status of the candidates who appeared for the examination for PET, DV and PST. RPF has now released category-wise and Group-wise cut off marks for the Constable written examination for Group A, Group B, and Group F. RPF will upload the cut off marks for other groups soon. Earlier RPF had released SI written exam cut off marks.

The cut off marks are available on the official website and can be checked by following the steps given below.

RPF Constable Cut Off Marks: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for RPF recruitment: https://rpfonlinereg.org/.

Step two: Click on the link for Constable Recruitment.

Step three: Click on the link for Constable Cut off marks.

Step four: Click on the relevant Railway group and view the category-wise cut off marks.

The category-wise and group-wise cut off marks or RPF Constable exam is also given in the table below:

Female Male Category OBC SC ST UR OBC SC ST UR Ex-SM Group A 46.67 41.24 38.49 47.69 93.55 77.29 76.71 79.75 36.22 Group B 49.81 49.58 43.27 57.91 88.35 83.73 76.69 87.15 36.23 Group F - - - - 84.19 70.51 68.22 86.89 36.15

RPF had conducted recruitment examination for selection of candidates on 4403 male constable posts and 4216 female constable posts.

