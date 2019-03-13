RPF Releases Cut Off Marks For SI Recruitment Exam; Check Here

RPF SI Cut off marks have been released on the official website

RPF SI 2019: Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) has released the cut off marks for the Sub Inspector (SI) written examination. Earlier, RPF had released only the qualifying status of the candidates who appeared for the examination for PET, DV and PST. RPF has now released category-wise and Group-wise cut off marks for the SI written examination. The cut off marks are available on the official website and can be checked by following the steps given below.

RPF SI Cut Off Marks: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for RPF recruitment: https://rpfonlinereg.org/.

Step two: Click on the link for SI recruitment.

Step three: Click on the link for SI Cut off marks.

Step four: Click on the relevant Railway group and view the category-wise cut off marks.

The category-wise and Group-wise cut off marks is also given in the table below:

Female Male Category OBC SC ST UR OBC SC ST UR Ex-SM Group A 77.77 74.36 60.44 79.38 95.53 88.23 85.59 94.59 62.21 Group B 81.36 74.22 64.22 87.12 97.38 90.06 85.33 100.76 61.84 Group C 75.82 66.32 62.87 79.43 92.63 84.15 81.45 94.02 65.36 Group D 84.45 72.92 72.49 87.42 97.75 88.49 87.67 99.95 73.27 Group E 46.92 38.67 40.81 42.00 77.32 69.44 62.62 74.22 42.14 Group F - - - - 87.33 72.33 65.70 76.99 42.00

RPF had conducted recruitment examination for selection of candidates on 819 vacancies available for men and 301 vacancies available for women.

Click here for more Jobs News