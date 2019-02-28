Railway RPF SI Exam Result Announced

The tests will be held in March.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the list of candidates qualified for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification (DV) for the Sub Inspector (SI) post. RPF has concluded the written examination conducted for recruitment of Constable and SIs. While the PET and PMT for Constable post is over, for SI group A, B, C and D the tests will be held in March. For SI Group E and Group F (male candidates only) candidates the test is over.

RPF SI Exam Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for RPF recruitment.

Step two: Click on the 'Candidates shortlisted for PMT, PET, and DV' link on the home page.

Step three: In the new window, click on your corresponding Group.

Step four: A pdf will open. The pdf contains the names and roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted for further rounds of selection. Check for your name and roll number in the pdf.

Direct Link for RPF SI Result Group A

Direct Link for RPF SI Result Group B

Direct Link for RPF SI Result Group C

Direct Link for RPF SI Result Group D

Passing Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature. PMT is also qualifying in nature and no marks would be awarded for the same. Candidates who qualify in PET and PMT will be called for Document Verification process.