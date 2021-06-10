Rajasthan RAS Exam 2018 Interview Call Letter Released

RAS 2018 interview will be held from June 21 to July 13.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview call letter for the RAS Combined Competitive Exam 2018 interview which will commence on June 21. Candidates can download the RPSC interview letter from the official website of the Commission.

Download Interview Letter

The interview will be held, till July 13, for those candidates who could not appear for the interview earlier. The Commission had postponed this interview from April 19 to May 7 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates who will appear for the interview should carry a Covid negative report, taken not more than 72 hours," the Commission has said.

A total of 1,017 vacancies will be filled through the RPSC RAS 2018. Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam is also known was the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services exam. The recruitment was notified in 2018 and the result of the preliminary exam, which is a screening test for the main exam, was declared in December 2018.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview based on their performance in the main exam which was held on June 25 and June 26, 2020. More than 15,000 candidates had appeared for the main exam.

Click here for more Jobs News