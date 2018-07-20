Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: 623 Constable Vacancies At MBC Battalion Banswara For TSP Area Candidates

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: 623 Constable Vacancies For TSP Area Candidates

Rajasthan Police has announced recruitment of 623 constables for the MBC Battalion Banswara division from candidates belonging to Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) area of Rajasthan state. For the advertised posts only candidates belonging to TSP regions of Banswara, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Sirohi, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, and Paali will be eligible to apply. The online application will begin on July 21, 2018.

The application forms could either be filled through the departments official website or through e-kiosk CSC run by Rajasthan Info Services Limited (RISL). Candiadtes who wish to apply online will have to register on the SSO website and create SSO ID and password if not already done.

The last date to apply online is August 10, 2018 till 23:59 pm. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs. 400, for SC and ST category candidates is Rs. 350 and for candidates whose family income is less than 2.5 lakh is Rs. 350.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed class 8 examination from a recognized school and should have working knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri script. The candidate must also be aware of culture and traditions of Rajasthan.

Note: Candidates are advised to check detailed notification for more information on eligibility criteria and age limit.

Selection Process

The selection process will involve an OMR based written test, physical efficiency test, and efficiency test.

