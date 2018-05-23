Railways Jobs 2018: 9,739 Vacancies In RPF, RPSF Of Indian Railways, Apply @ Rpfonlinereg.org The RPF and RPSF recruitment for Constable and Sub Inspector posts was announced by Indian Railways last week.

Online registration process for constables (4403 Male and 4216 Female), while 1,120 are for sub-inspectors (819 Male and 301 Female) will begin on June 1, 2018 in Railway Protection Force/Railway Protection Special Force. The RPF and RPSF recruitment for Constable and Sub Inspector posts was announced last week. The registration process for these 9, 739 posts will be done online through official Indian Railways' websites.This recruitment process is being announced after more than 25 million have applied for about 89,409 positions which was announced recently by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of Indian railways.Date of Opening of Online registration: 10 hrs on 01/06/2018Date of Closing of Online registration: 23.59 hrs on 30/06/2018Tentative Date for Computer Based Test (CBT): In September and October 2018.The registration details for these RPF and RPSF recruitment in Indian railways will be available on these links:http://constable.rpfonlinereg.org/https://si.rpfonlinereg.org/According to the Indian Railways notification, applications are to be submitted online through Indian Railways websites ONLY."No other mode for submission of application shall be allowed. Each candidate shall fill only one application. Any attempt to submit more than one application by a candidate against this notification shall result in disqualification and debarment," said the notification.While applying for these posts, the female candidates who have earlier applied in response to notification number 01/2016 issued by South Central Railway need not apply afresh. Their applications will be linked with the current recruitment. However, they have to fill the remaining required details like option of Group of Zones or RPSF and give their preference for individual Zones within the Group of Zones opted by clicking on the separate link provided in the portal.Candidates applying for the post of constable must be Class-10 passed and fall in the 18-25 years age group, while those applying for the sub-inspector post must be graduates and in the 20-25 years age group.Salary package for these vacancies will fall under Level 3 of 7th CPC Pay matrix.Candidates should ensure that they possess/fulfil all eligibility conditions prescribed for the post as on the closing date for submitting applications. (With Inputs from ANI)