RPF SI 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Download

RPF SI 2024 Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results for the Sub-Inspector (SI) exam in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) 2024. Candidates who have taken the recruitment examination can download the results by visiting the official websites, rrbapply.gov.in or rrcb.gov.in.

RPF SI Result 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official RRB website of your region.

Step 2. Click on "RPF SI Result 2024."

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4. Enter your login credentials.

Step 5. Check your result and download it.

Step 6. Take a hard copy of the result for future reference.

RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Recruitment Process

The recruitment process involves three stages: a Computer-Based Test (CBT), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV).

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

The CBT follows a graduation-level standard with 120 questions to be completed in 90 minutes. Each correct answer awards 1 mark, while one-third of a mark is deducted for incorrect answers. Marks are normalized for exams conducted in multiple shifts. The minimum qualifying percentage is 35% for UR, EWS, and OBC-NCL, and 30% for SC/ST.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Candidates shortlisted from the CBT, up to 10 times the number of vacancies, will proceed to PET, PMT, and DV. Ex-servicemen are exempt from PET but must undergo PMT.

Document Verification (DV)

Candidates are shortlisted for Document Verification based on their performance in the CBT, provided they qualify in both the PET and PMT.