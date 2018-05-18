More Than 9,000 Posts Notified By Indian Railways Under Railway Protection Force A total of 9739 posts have been notified by Indian Railways for the RPF. Online registration process will begin on June 1, 2018 for Constable and Sub Inspector posts.

RPF Recruitment 2018 Highlights Out of the total number of posts, 4517 are reserved for female candidates.

The last date to apply for the posts is June 30, 2018.

For the SI post, selected candidates will be appointed in the level 6 of 7th CPC pay matrix with initial pay of Rs 35400 and allowances

For the constable post, the selected candidates will be appointed in the level 3 of 7th CPC pay matrix with initial pay of Rs 21700 and allowances

Graduates are also eligible to apply for SI post (Age group 20-25 years); SSLC/ matric qualification is required to apply for Constable post (Age group 18-25 years).

Those awaiting the final exam results of the prescribed educational qualification are not eligible to apply.

Like the application fee norms of CEN 01/ 2018 and CEN 02/ 2018, a certain amount of the fee will be refunded to the candidates who appear the exam. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 500 and it is Rs 250 for SC/ ST candidates.

Computer based test (CBT) will be held in September-October 2018.

The CBT will be held in 15 different languages: Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Konkani, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujurati, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Manipuri and Punjabi.

Beware of Fake Alerts

Railways, undoubtedly, is one of the most sought after options for government job aspirants. In the wake of such popularity, many fake organisations lure candidates for a job in the Indian Railways. Job aspirants are suggested to follow the official website, weekly edition of Employment News and trusted sources for every update related to Indian railway jobs.



The much awaited notification for Railway Protection Force ( RPF ) has been released. A total of 9739 posts have been notified by Indian Railways for the RPF. Online registration process will begin on June 1, 2018 for Constable and Sub Inspector posts. This-much-in-the-news job grabbed headlines, after the Ministry of Railways announced of recruitment in the near future for 9500 posts under Railway Protection Force. Other than this, Indian Railways is in the process of selection for more than 89,000 posts under advertisements CEN 01/ 2018 and CEN 02/ 2018