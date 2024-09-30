RPF Sub-Inspector Application Status 2024 Released, Direct Link Available

RPF Sub-Inspector Application Status 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the application status for Sub-Inspector (SI) positions within the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Aspirants who have registered for these positions can now check their application status online on the respective websites of regional RRCs.

The official notification states: "The candidatures of all accepted candidates (provisionally accepted/conditionally accepted) are purely provisional. Their candidature is liable to be canceled at any stage of the recruitment process, or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency, deficiency, or falsified record or data furnished by them in their application, or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process."

Additionally, SMS and email notifications will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates.

Age Limit:

The candidate must be between 20 and 28 years old.

Recruitment Process:

Candidates must apply through the online mode only. However, any candidate applying multiple times will face rejection of all applications and debarment.

The recruitment process will consist of various stages: the Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV). Information regarding the examination schedule and venues will be provided to eligible candidates in due course through RRB websites, SMS, and email.

CBT Pattern & Syllabus:

The CBT will last 90 minutes and consist of a total of 120 questions. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer. There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for each wrong answer.

Minimum Qualifying Percentage: