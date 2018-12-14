Apprenticeship Training Under East Central Railway: Applications Invited For 2234 Vacancies

Railway Jobs, RRC Recruitment, Apprenticeship Under East Central Railway

Applications have been invited by the Railway recruitment cell, East Central Railway, from candidates interested, for apprenticeship training. The railways proposes to fill 2234 slots through this recruitment process in designated trades like fitter, carpenter, painter, wireman, welder, mechanic diesel, etc. Candidates will be posted at Danapur, Dhanbad, Mughalsarai, Samastipur, and Harnaut divisions under the East Central Railway. Candidates who have cleared class 10 with at least 50% marks and have ITI qualification are eligible to apply. They will be selected on the basis of the average of marks obtained in both the exams.

The last date for submission of application is January 10.

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 11.12.2018, reads the eligibility guidelines.

The candidate must have obtained the National Trade Certificate in the designated trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/ State Council for Vocational Training.

Application fees for the recruitment is Rs 100.

'Candidates should note and take cognizance of the fact that this is a Centralised Notification for engagement of Act Apprentice under the Apprentices Act 1961 for East Central Railway's Divisions/Units. Railway Recruitment Cell, East Central Railway (RRC/ECR) has been nominated as nodal agency for obtaining ONLINE applications from candidates and preparation of their merit list,' said the Chairman, RRC, East Central Railway.

