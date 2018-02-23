Railway Jobs 2018: Major Changes in Eligibility Criteria, Exam Norms 'Railways has made changes with respect to certain criteria so that more aspiring candidates from all sections of society get opportunity to serve the nation by working for Indian Railways.'

With the changed eligibility and exam norms it seems the biggest recruitment of the year, will facilitate participation of the largest portion of government job aspirants in the country. Soon after the Ministry of Railways decided to cut down the age limit for few posts advertised through CEN 01/ 2018 notification, it has further decided to reduce the educational qualification required for the posts. As per the recent update given by the Ministry, candidates with class 10th pass or ITI (Industrial Training Institute) degree or NCTVT (National Council for Training in the Vocational Trades) degree would be deemed eligible to apply for the jobs in Level 1 Group C & D.More than 89000 vacancies are open for recruitment under various Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) in the country.'Railways has made changes with respect to certain criteria so that more aspiring candidates from all sections of society get opportunity to serve the nation by working for Indian Railways.'For general candidates, the examination fee has also been reduced to Rs 100. Applicants, however, shall have to pay Rs 500 as exam fees and Rs 400 will be refunded if they appear for the exam. Those who belong to reserved categories shall have to pay Rs 250 as exam fees and the total amount will be refunded if they take the exam.There was a huge outcry over making candidate's signature compulsory in Hindi or English. This was opposed by those who have knowledge of the regional language, only. Making it easier for them, Railways has decided to allow such candidates to sign in any language.In order to ensure candidates all across the country take the exam comfortably, question paper will be provided in Hindi, English, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.