Punjab To Fill 19,000 Vacancies In Government Departments

Punjab will fill around 19,000 vacancies in government departments

The Punjab cabinet, on Monday, decided to fill around 19,000 vacancies in various departments. The vacancies to be filled on a priority basis included around 5,000 in the Police Department and 5,300 in the Electricity Department, a official release said.

Around 2,500 teachers and 5,000 paramedic and specialised employees, including doctors and specialists, would be recruited besides filling 1,300 posts in the Revenue Department, the release said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked other departments to submit their list of vacancies without delay so that the recruitment process could be initiated.

The move would generate additional employment in the state, which had witnessed the creation of significant job opportunities through a series of job 'melas' (fairs) and other initiatives in the past two years, said the release.

The council of ministers also decided to ease recruitment rules for qualified civil services personnel in the state through amendments to various relevant legislations, thus paving the way for filling posts that remained vacant due to non-availability of suitable candidates. The decision would help resolve issues related to the allocation of services on the basis of the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Examination, the release said.

The council of ministers also approved proposals mooted by the Personnel Department to bring necessary amendments to the draft notifications of the Punjab Recruitment of Ex-Servicemen Rules, 1982; Punjab Recruitment of Sportsman Rules, 1988; and the Punjab State Civil Services (Appointment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2009.

The cabinet also authorised the CM to approve the final draft of the rules, the release said.

In pursuant to the conduct of the Punjab Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2018, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) had forwarded the merit list of 72 candidates to the government for the allocation of services.

These included posts of the Punjab civil services (executive branch), deputy superintendent of police, excise and taxation officer, tehsildar, food supply officer, block development and panchayats officer, labour-cum-conciliation officer and the employment generation and training officer.

Of these, 17 reserved posts remained unfilled due to the non-availability of candidates, following which the PPSC urged the government to get the posts filled after taking an appropriate decision.

