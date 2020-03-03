7,776 posts lie vacant in major port trusts: Government

The Minister of Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Parliament today that more than seven thousand posts are lying vacant in major port trusts across the country. Out of the total 35,534 sanctioned positions, 277,58 posts have been filled currently, the minister told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while responding to a question.

He also said the current manpower strength in port trusts is excessive due to changes in technology and mechanization over the years and as a result of that, the government has decided to right-size the manpower, amidst 777,6 posts remain vacant.

“It has been felt that the present manpower strength at Major Port Trusts is excessive due to changes in technology and mechanization over the years,”Mr Madaviya said while responding a question asked by Rajya Sabha member Ritabrata Banerjee.

“As a result, the manpower cost of Major Port Trusts is very high as compared to private ports, Hence it has been decided to right-size the manpower of Major Port Trusts,” the minister added.

