3 Men In A Car Break Into Mumbai Port Trust's Restricted Zone, Arrested

Three men were arrested for allegedly entering a restricted zone of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT). The police recovered 20 cartridges belonging to a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, which fell inside the vehicle when he intercepted it, an official said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested Mahim residents Gaurav Wagal (27), Shreyas Churi (25), and Abhishek Mangaonkar (24) - all students, the official from the Yellow Gate police station in south Mumbai said.

The three had gone to south Mumbai in their car for dinner on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after which they allegedly entered the restricted zone of the MbPT, he said.

The CISF personnel tried to intercept the vehicle, but it sped away. As the car stopped to make a turn, the CISF official managed to stop it, he said.

The officer pointed his gun at the driver, but the car sped away, while the magazine of his gun accidentally fell inside the vehicle, he said, adding that a complaint was filed at the Yellow Gate police station.

The police collected the CCTV footage from the area and zeroed in on the car with the help of the state transport department, he said, adding that 20 cartridges of the CISF officer were also recovered.

The accused have been arrested under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal trespass, dishonest misappropriation of property, and other relevant provisions, the official said.