Civil Services Exam 2020: Registration Closes Today At 6pm

UPSC Civil Services exam 2020: Apply at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Application process for the Civil Services exam 2020 will end today at 6 pm. The exam conducting body, Union Public Service Commission or the UPSC, had asked candidates to register earlier to avoid last minute rush. "Aspirants are advised to submit their CS(P) 2020 application, at the earliest, in order to avoid last minute rush," the UPSC had notified earlier. Registration forms for Civil Services exam 2020 is available at the official website of UPSC (upsc.gov.in) or else at the online application submission portal of the Commission (upsconline.nic.in).

The registration is only for the preliminary phase of Civil Services exam. Candidates who qualify the prelim will have to fill and submit two detailed application forms or the DAFs.

Tie Breaking Rule In UPSC Civil Services Exam

"Applications are now invited for the Civil Services (preliminary) examination only. The candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to apply online again and submit on-line Detailed Application Form-I [DAF-I] along with scanned documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category and educational qualification with required examination fee," the exam notice released by the UPSC said.

In the second DAF, candidates have to indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which the candidate is interested to be allocated to.

The preliminary exam will be held on May 31.

