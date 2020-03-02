IITF Certification Programme Launched To Train Tourism Professionals

There are two categories of IITF Certification Programme i.e Basic and Advanced.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, has launched the Incredible India Tourist Facilitators (IITF) Certification Programme, a pan-India online learning program. According to the ministry, the programme that is open to all, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria, and can be undertaken from anywhere in the country. The programme aims at creating a pool of trained professionals for facilitating the visit of tourists at destinations across the country.

There are two categories of IITF Certification Programme i.e Basic and Advanced (Heritage and Adventure) with an optional specialization programme of fluency in spoken foreign language other than English, the ministry said.

"The programme will help in enhancing the overall experience of the tourists, who would benefit from the knowledge of the local tourist facilitators and it will also help in creating employment opportunities even in the remotest parts of the country," the ministry said.

This information was given by the Minister of State of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

