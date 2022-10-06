Four Women To Run The World's Most Remote Post Office And Count Penguins: Report

The trust's responsibility is to protect the wildlife's influence and British Antarctic Heritage.

Four women have been selected in order to run the most distant office in the world and count penguins in Antarctica, according to a report fromBBC.

Despite a record number of applicants, Clare Ballantyne, Mairi Hilton, Natalie Corbett, and Lucy Bruzzone have been chosen for the most strange job to lead the team in charge of Goudier Island's historic site Port Lockroy.

Port Lockroy, the post office that also used to function as a museum got shut during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust announced the reopening of Port Lockroy, and four job openings: Base leader, postmaster, store manager, and wildlife monitor reported CBS News.

After getting selected, Ms Ballantyne will be working as a postmaster, Ms Hilton is a wildlife monitor, Newlywed Ms Corbett as a shop manager and Ms Bruzzone as the base leader.

To reopen the bay for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, the crew will travel 9,000 miles from the UK.

As quoted by CBS News, the trust said, "The team will work for five months at Goudier Island in the Antarctic Peninsula, abandoning all home comforts."

The selected candidates will endure subzero conditions and without access to running water and toilets. They will have practically constant daylight since the continent has six months of brightness in the summer (October to February) and six months of darkness in the winter (March to September).

According to CBS News, the four candidates will live in close proximity to a colony of Gentoo Penguins, whose census is required as part of the trust's mission to observe and safeguard the birds.

The trust's responsibility is to protect the wildlife's influence and British Antarctic Heritage. It also maintains the island's structures and assets, keeps track of the number of ships and tourists and manages the most southern post office and gift shop.

According to the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT), the women will start their training this month, taking lessons from a "penguinologist" and undergoing remote first aid instruction. They will set off on their expedition in the first part of November and remain there until March 2023, CBS News Further said.



