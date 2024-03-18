'Job Like No Other': Recruits Wanted For Counting Penguins In Antarctica

The positions are for a tenure from November 2024 until March 2025.

A unique job opportunity has opened up for adventure enthusiasts. The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) is looking to hire five people at the world's southernmost post office - to sort mail and count the number of penguins in the area. It will be a five-month stint at Port Lockroy, as per a February 26 post on the trust's X and other social media handles. Port Lockroy is located on Goudier Island. It is visited by up to 18,000 cruise ship visitors, says the UKAHT's website, making it one of the most visited sites in Antarctica.

"From counting penguins to sorting mail at the world's southernmost post office, working at Port Lockroy in Antarctica is a job like no other," the trust said in its job post.

The trust is also seeking a base leader, a shop manager and three general assistants - all living at the "remote but hectic" location.

The positions are for a tenure from November 2024 until March 2025.

Port Lockroy has been known as a safe anchorage following its use by the whaling fleets of the early 20th century and for this reason was selected for the first continuously occupied British base to establish year round British presence in Antarctica, according to its website.

It further said that Base A was established on February 11, 1944, and then closed in 1962. However, it was not torn down as the "abandoned base was recognised for its historical importance and contribution to British science and given the status of Historic Site and Monument (HSM) No. 61 under the Antarctic Treaty".

Port Lockroy was turned into a "living museum" in 1996 and is open during the Antarctic summer months.

The UKAHT took control of Port Lockroy's operations in 2006.