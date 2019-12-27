Odisha Combined Police Service Exam 2017 (Prelims) On December 29

OSSC CPSE 2017 admit card is available at ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Combined Police Services exam (CPSE) 2017 on December 29. The admit card, for appearing in the exam, has been released online. Candidates can download it from the official website of the Commission. Through the CPSE 2017, the Commission would select candidates against 184 posts of Sub Inspector of Police, 20 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (Armed), 10 posts of Station Officer (Fire Service) and 4 posts of Assistant Jailor. This is a contractual recruitment under Home Department, Government of Odisha.

Download Admit Card

The recruitment was notified on December 27, 2017. A total of 11,589 candidates have registered for this exam. The preliminary exam for CPSE 2016 recruitment was held on September this year and the answer keys were released in October; through this recruitment 134 posts will be filled.

Candidates will be selected through preliminary exam which would be of 100 marks, physical measurement and physical test, main exam of 300 marks (500 marks for Station Officer post) and viva-voce/ psychological test of 30 marks. Marks would also be awarded to candidates for their educational qualification.

The CPSE 2019 recruitment was announced by the Commission recently. The Commission has announced another recruitment for Sub Inspector, and Station Officer (Fire Service) posts to fill up 60 vacancies. Candidates will be selected through a preliminary test, physical measurement and physical test, main exam, assessment of weightage mark for NCC certificate, winning medal in National/International Sports event, and viva-voce and psychological test.

