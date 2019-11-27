Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Notified In 2017 To Be Held In December

The recruitment was notified on December 27, 2017.

The Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) notified by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) in 2017 will be held on December 29. The recruitment was notified on December 27, 2017. The Commission had initially scheduled the exam on December 22, however in a recent notification, where it has notified changes in the exam dates of other recruitment, it has announced the change in the date of this exam.

The preliminary exam of CPSE 2016 was held on September 8 this year.

Among the other exams for which dates have been changed are the main exam for Assistant Fodder Development Officer recruitment notified in 2015 and the written exam for Librarian/ Assistant Librarian recruitment notified in 2016. While the Librarian recruitment exam will be held on December 22, the exam date for Assistant Fodder Development Officer recruitment is yet to be announced.

Through the CPSE 2017, the Commission would select candidates against 184 posts of Sub Inspector of Police, 20 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (Armed), 10 posts of Station Officer (Fire Service) and 4 posts of Assistant Jailor. This is a contractual recruitment under Home Department, Government of Odisha.

Candidates will be selected through preliminary exam which would be of 100 marks, physical measurement and physical test, main exam of 300 marks (500 marks for Station Officer post) and viva-voce/ psychological test of 30 marks. Marks would also be awarded to candidates for their educational qualification.

