Key Highway Submerged As Rain Disrupts Road Connectivity In Odisha

Incessant rainfall over the past 48 hours has triggered a flood-like situation in Odisha's Malkangiri district, severely disrupting road connectivity to neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The National Highway-326, connecting Malkangiri to Motu, is currently impassable due to floodwaters overflowing onto the Kankarakonda bridge.

According to reports, vehicular movement between Malkangiri and Kalimela was disrupted after floodwaters rose nearly 4 feet above the Kankarakonda and Kanyashrama bridges along NH-326.

The Kankarakonda bridge, in particular, has been completely submerged, stranding buses, trucks, and private vehicles on either side of the highway.

In response, the administration has restricted movement on the highway, and police personnel have been deployed to prevent people from crossing the flooded area.

Connectivity to Padia has also taken a hit due to the heavy rainfall, with the Kanyashrama bridge submerged under 2-4 feet of water.

District authorities have begun implementing emergency measures to monitor the situation and mitigate further risks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast for Odisha, predicting isolated heavy rainfall from August 17 to 21. Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, are very likely to occur in the state from August 16 to 19.

(With inputs from Devv Kumar)

