Odisha Combined Police Service Exam 2016 Prelims Answer Key Out

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the answer keys of the Combined Police Service Exam (CPSE) 2016. Through this recruitment, which was notified in 2016, the Commission would fill 134 posts of Sub Inspector of Police on contractual basis under the Home Department of Odisha. The preliminary exam was held on September 8.

"Objections, if any, to the above model answers uploaded in the website of the Commission are invited from the candidates in writing supported with documentary proof by 5 pm of October 9 both through online mode or in person to be submitted to the undersigned during office hours of the working days," reads the notice released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission.

Candidates submitting the objections should send the details to orissassc@gmail.com. "Objections received beyond the said date and time will not be entertained," adds the notice released by the Commission.

The Combined Police Service Exam was held in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Sambalpur and Berhampur. The exam had four sets of question paper.

