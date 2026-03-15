"Beaches Cleaner Than Many European Coastlines": Woman Shares What Surprised Her During Odisha Trip

A recent social media post has drawn attention to the beauty of Odisha after a former IAS officer shared memories from a family trip across the state. The journey highlighted the region's wildlife, historic temples and clean beaches, surprising the travellers and gaining praise online.

In a post shared on X, former IAS officer Shailaja Chandra shared that her trip to Odisha was filled with pleasant surprises for her and her husband.

She wrote that at the age of 81, she traveled to many famous places in Odisha with her 84-year-old husband, son, and grandson. During this time, the family visited important tourist destinations like Konark, Chilika Lake, Puri, and Dhauli.

Dolphin sighting at Chilika Lake was one of the most memorable experiences during the trip. Chilika Lake is considered Asia's largest saltwater lagoon and is home to a diverse wildlife.

Check Out The Post Here:

Odisha surprised us.

At 81 and 84 my husband and I travelled through Konark, Chilika, Puri and Dhauli with our son and grandson.

We found dolphins, temples that function like sundials, an unforgettable darshan at Jagannath — and beaches cleaner than many European coastlines I… — Shailaja Chandra (@over2shailaja) March 14, 2026

During the trip, the family also visited the famous Konark Sun Temple. This temple is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List and is known for its unique architecture.

Chandra explained that the temples functions like a sundial.

During the trip, the family also visited the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri. This temple is considered one of India's major pilgrimage sites, attracting devotees from across the country.

The cleanliness of Odisha's beaches left the deepest impression on Chandra throughout the trip. She wrote that the state's beaches seemed cleaner than many European beaches she had previously visited.