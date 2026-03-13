NBEMS GPAT 2026 Exam: Answer Key Out, Check Download Link Here

NBEMS GPAT Answer Key 2026: The National Board of Medical Examinations (NBEMS) has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026, according to media reports. To download the answer key, candidates need to log in using their user ID and password on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The computer-based test was held on March 7 for admission to the Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programme in 114 cities across the country.

How To Download The Answer Key?

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in. On the homepage, click on "Application Link" and then select "Login." Enter your login credentials, after which the answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen. Download and save them for future reference.

Official Login Link

Raise Objections Against The Answer Key

Candidates who find any answer or question incorrect may raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per challenge. If the challenge is found to be valid, the board will review it and release a final answer key. The result will be calculated based on this final key.

According to the official website, the GPAT 2026 result will be declared on April 7, 2026.

GPAT is a national level examination that is conducted for awarding scholarships to qualified candidates seeking entry into the Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) course.