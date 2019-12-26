Odisha SSC Releases Indicative Advertisement For SI, Station Officer Recruitment

OSSC has released indicative advertisement for recruitment of Sub Inspector

Odisha State Selection Commission (OSSC) has released indicative recruitment advertisement for Sub Inspector, and Station Officer (Fire Service) posts. The number of vacancies, as mentioned in the indicative advertisement, is 47 for the SI post and 13 for Station Officer Post.

The Commission is yet to announce the date for commencement of the application process and other activities for the recruitment. The indicative advertisement has made it clear, however, that the entire process will be conducted in the online mode.

Women candidates are not allowed to apply for the Station Officer post and none of the advertised posts are open for candidates in PWD category.

To be eligible for the recruitment, candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University. The applicant must not be younger than 21 years and older than 25 years as on January 1, 2019. Reserved category candidates will get relaxation in the upper age limit.

Candidates will be recruited for selection after a preliminary test, Physical Measurement and Physical Test, Main exam, assessment of weightage mark for NCC certificate, winning medal in National/International Sports event, and Viva-Voce and Psychological Test.

The link to apply online will be activated on the Commission's official website. Candidates, other than those in SC and ST categories, will have to pay Rs. 200 as application fee.

