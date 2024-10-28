Odisha Staff Selection Commission Announces Openings For 6,025 Teacher Posts, Check Details

OSSC LTR Teacher Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers in Government Secondary Schools for the year 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the commission's official website. Online registration will begin on October 30 and end on November 29. The submission of application forms will start on October 30 and conclude on December 2. Candidates will be allowed to edit their applications from October 30 to December 4.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 6,025 LTR Teacher positions, including TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM & CBZ), and language teachers, in Government Secondary Schools under the School and Mass Education Department in Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Out of the total positions, 1,988 are reserved specifically for women.

OSSC LTR Teacher Recruitment 2024: Steps To Register

Visit the official website, ossc.gov.in.

Select the link for the LTR Teacher 2024 application on the homepage.

Fill out the registration form, make the payment, and submit it.

Take a printout of the submitted form and keep it for future reference.

The vacancies are in the following teaching disciplines:

TGT Arts

TGT Science (PCM)

TGT Science (CBZ)

Hindi Teacher

Sanskrit Teacher

Telugu Teacher

Urdu Teacher

OSSC LTR Teacher Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be aged between 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2024. For further details regarding age relaxation, applicants are advised to review the notification link.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must meet one of the following requirements:

Hold a Bachelor's degree in Arts or Commerce, or a Shastri (Sanskrit) degree from an accredited university, along with two subjects from a recognized educational institution, achieving at least 50% overall (or 45% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD/SEBC categories).

Possess a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) degree or a three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed degree from an institution recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Alternatively, candidates may have a four-year integrated BA, BEd degree from any NCTE-recognised institution, which includes two specified school subjects, with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (or 45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates).

OSSC LTR Teacher Recruitment: Selection Process

The selection process for the OSSC LTR Teacher Recruitment 2024 includes three stages: a Preliminary Examination, a Main Written Examination, and Certificate Verification.

Preliminary Examination: This objective-type exam serves as a qualifying test. Candidates who succeed in this stage will proceed to the next phase.

Main Written Examination: In this phase, candidates will be shortlisted for further assessment, with five times the number of available vacancies considered based on the specific post and category.

Certificate Verification: The final step includes confirming the candidates' eligibility by examining pertinent documents, such as proof of age, qualifications, and other necessary criteria.

