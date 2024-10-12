OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 To be Out On This Date, Check Details

Odisha Staff Selection Commission will release the admit cards for the OSSC CGL on October 14, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) 2024 can download their admit card from the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the admit cards. The preliminary examination for CGLRE has been scheduled for October 20, 2024. The exam will be held in all 30 districts across the state.

The question paper will comprise of 150 questions with a total marks of 150. Each question will carry one mark. There will be a negative mark of 0.25 for each wrong answer. The duration of the examination is 150 minutes.

The registrations for the OSSC CGL started on April 5 and concluded on May 2, 2024. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 586 posts in the organisation.

Steps to download OSSC CGL prelims admit card 2024

Candidates who will appear for the OSSC CGL prelims examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.