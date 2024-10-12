Advertisement

OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 To be Out On This Date, Check Details

The preliminary examination for CGLRE has been scheduled for October 20, 2024.

OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 To be Out On This Date, Check Details
The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 586 posts in the organisation.
New Delhi:

Odisha Staff Selection Commission will release the admit cards for the OSSC CGL on October 14, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) 2024 can download their admit card from the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the admit cards. The preliminary examination for CGLRE has been scheduled for October 20, 2024. The exam will be held in all 30 districts across the state. 

The question paper will comprise of 150 questions with a total marks of 150. Each question will carry one mark.  There will be a negative mark of 0.25 for each wrong answer. The duration of the examination is 150 minutes.

The registrations for the OSSC CGL started on April 5 and concluded on May 2, 2024. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 586 posts in the organisation. 

Steps to  download OSSC CGL prelims admit card 2024
Candidates who will appear for the OSSC CGL prelims examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on OSSC CGL prelims admit card 2024 link.
  • Step 3: A new page will open, Enter your login details.
  • Step 4: Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.
OSSC CGL, Odisha Staff Selection Commission, Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 To be Out On This Date, Check Details
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024 Final Result Declared, Check Steps To Download
