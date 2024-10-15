OSSC CGL: Odisha Staff Selection Commission Releases Admit Card For CGL 2024

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the OSSC CGL 2024. Candidates who have registered for the OSSC preliminary examination of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination-2024 (CGLRE) will be able to download the admit cards by visiting the official website. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the admit card. Candidates must carry a hard copy of the admit card as they will be required to present the cards at the centre on the day of the exam.

The OSSC CGLRE is scheduled to be held on October 20, 2024 in OMR-based mode in 30 districts across the state. There will be 150 questions in the OSSC prelims exam, each carrying 1 mark. The duration of the test will be 150 minutes. A negative marking of 0.25 will be done for every incorrect answer.

The exam is held to fill a total of 586 vacancies in various Group B and Group C posts. Candidates are selected on the basis of prelims exam, main exam and certificate verification.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CGL Prelims admit card link.

Step 3: Login and download the admit card.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission was set up in 1994 with mandate to conduct and regulate the recruitment examination under the provision of OSSC Rules, 1993. The commission has been vested with authority to conduct recruitment examinations and recommend selected candidates for General/Technical/Non-Technical post of group-B and C (Non Gazetted) service for Departments of Government of Odisha and Heads of Departments under the state government for appointment.