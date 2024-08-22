OSSSC Forest Guard Results Announced, Check Details

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Government of India has announced the results for the post of Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard under CRE-2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the OSSSC by using their login credential.

The commission will also release the screening list and the programme of physical test shortly. The physical test will be held in the month of September, 2024.

An official notification by the OSSSC reads, "In pursuance of the Advertisement No.762(C)/OSSSC, dt.20.10.2023 and Notice No.510(C)/OSSSC, dt.23.03.2024 and Notice No.627/OSSSC, dt.06.04.2024, Notice No.816/OSSSC dt. 17.05.2024, Notice No.662(C)/OSSSC dt.03.07.2024 and Notice No. 1343/OSSSC dt. 14.08.2024 of the Commission, the percentile score of the candidates who have appeared in the written test for the post of Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard under CRE-2023(II) is hereby published in the web portal of the commission. Candidates are advised to view their percentile score by logging into the commission's web portal www.osssc.gov.in with their user ID and password."



The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) had conducted the written exam in CBRT (Computer-Based Recruitment Examination) mode for Live Stock Inspector, Forester, and Forest Guard posts.

Through the recruitment drive, 2712 Forest Guard, Forester, and Live Stock Inspector posts will be recruited for which selection will be based on written test, physical test and document verification

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) i.e. https://www.osssc.gov.in/.