Odisha: 6,432 Nursing Officer Recruitment Announced

OSSSC recruitment 2020: Apply online at osssc.gov.in

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced to begin Nursing Officer recruitment. A total of 6,432 vacancies in the district cadre post will be filled through this recruitment.

This will be contractual recruitment in various district establishments and 8 medical college and hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha, the OSSSC has said.

Application forms for this recruitment will be available on the official website of the OSSSC December 7 onwards. "Applications will be received online only," the OSSSC has said through an official notification.

The registration process will close on December 24.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) conducted the Assistant Engineer exam on November 29. Over 11,000 candidates had registered for the exam. Through this exam a total of 210 vacancies will be filled in the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department in Group A of Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and viva. The written test will be held twice in succession. Candidates who qualify the preliminary written test will appear for the main exam and those who qualify the main exam will appear for the viva. The viva will carry a total of 75 marks.

