Odisha Assistant Engineer Exam On November 29; Over 11,000 Candidates To Appear

OPSC will conduct the Assistant Engineer exam on November 29.

Assistant Engineer exam will be held on November 29, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has said in a notification which is available on its website, opsc.gov.in. A total of 11,884 candidates have registered for the exam. The Commission has released the list of candidates, who have been found eligible for the exam based on their application forms.

Candidate List

The exam will be of 1.5 hours duration and will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am.

Admit cards and instructions for the exam will be released on November 20, the OPSC has said.

Through this exam a total of 210 vacancies will be filled in the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department in Group A of Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and viva. The written test will be held twice in succession.

The preliminary written test will be of 100 marks and will have 100 questions. The main written test will have 300 marks and 150 questions.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary written test will appear for the main exam and those who qualify the main exam will appear for the viva.

The viva will carry a total of 75 marks.

The probation period of the post is 2 years.

Click here for more Jobs News