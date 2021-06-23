Odisha: Revenue Inspector Recruitment Begins Tomorrow At OSSSC Portal

OSSSC has invited applications to fill 586 revenue inspector posts

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will begin recruitment to fill 586 Revenue Inspector posts. The deadline for the registration process will be July 30. "Applications are invited online through the OSSSC website for recruitment to 586 number of district cadre posts of revenue inspector on contractual basis in various district establishments under the revenue and disaster management department of government of Odisha," the Commission has said.

Graduates between 20 and 32 years of age can apply for the post. Age relaxation benefits will be given to candidates as per government rule.

Candidate should have knowledge in computer application and must be able to speak, read and write Odia and have passed a test in Odia in middle school or matriculation.

"All applicants other than SC, ST and PwD categories have to pay exam fee of Rs 100," the Commission has said. The fee has to be paid online on the website of the Commission.

The Commission is likely to conduct a written exam in September in all the districts. "The date, time and venue of the exam will be intimated to the candidates through admission letters to be issued online in due course from a specific date to be notified in the website later," the Commission has informed candidates.

