Odisha Lecturer Exam: Cut Off Marks, Answer Keys Released

OPSC Lecturer Exam Cut Off Marks, Answer Key: Know How To Check

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released cut off marks for the Lecturer exam held for filling up 224 vacancies in government engineering schools / polytechnic of Odisha. For recruitment to the posts, in Odisha Technical Education & Training Service Cadre, OPSC has selected candidates through written test and interview. Cut off marks have been released for the final merit list and the interview list, separately. Answer keys of all the subjects have also been released for the written exam held in June and September. The recruitment was notified in January by the OPSC.

On the other hand, the State Public Service Commission will conduct written exam for Assistant Section Officer post, on December 23. 'About 2 lakh applications have been registered for this exam,' said an official of OPSC. A total of 500 vacancies have been announced for recruitment in the Group B post of Odisha Secretariat Service.

Candidates will be selected through written exam and skill test. The written exam will be conducted at 33 zones in the State. Admit cards for the Assistant Section Officer preliminary exam are expected soon.

