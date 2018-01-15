Odisha Public Service Commission Notifies Lecturer Recruitment; 224 Vacancies

Applicants must be in the age group of 21-32 years.
Except for engineering disciplines, candidates need to have Masters degree in the concerned field to be eligible for the recruitment. For engineering discipline, candidates need to have Bachelors degree in the concerned subject. 'If the candidate has a Master's degree in Engineering/ Technology, first class or equivalent is required at the Bachelor's or Master's level in the concerned discipline,' clarifies OPSC about the eligibility criteria in case candidate has a higher degree than the qualifying one.
Knowledge of Odia is an important requirement for the recruitment. Applicants must be able to read, speak and write in Odia. Candidate must also have passed a language test in Odia equivalent to Middle English school standard conducted by the BSE Odisha or any other Board approved by the government of Odisha.