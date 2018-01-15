Odisha Public Service Commission Notifies Lecturer Recruitment; 224 Vacancies Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to 224 Lecturer posts in Odisha Technical Education & Training Service Cadre.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT OPSC Notifies Lecturer Recruitment; 224 Vacancies New Delhi: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to 224 Lecturer posts in Odisha Technical Education & Training Service Cadre. The recruitment will be held under the Department of Skill Development & Technical Education. Interested candidates can submit their application at the official website opsconline.gov.in. Online application for the same will begin on 19 January 2018 and will continue till 19 February 2018. After submitting the online application candidates shall have to submit the hardcopy of the same to the recruiting body till 28 February 2018.



Applicants must be in the age group of 21-32 years.



Except for engineering disciplines, candidates need to have Masters degree in the concerned field to be eligible for the recruitment. For engineering discipline, candidates need to have Bachelors degree in the concerned subject. 'If the candidate has a Master's degree in Engineering/ Technology, first class or equivalent is required at the Bachelor's or Master's level in the concerned discipline,' clarifies OPSC about the eligibility criteria in case candidate has a higher degree than the qualifying one.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination (500 marks) and interview (50 marks).



Knowledge of Odia is an important requirement for the recruitment. Applicants must be able to read, speak and write in Odia. Candidate must also have passed a language test in Odia equivalent to Middle English school standard conducted by the BSE Odisha or any other Board approved by the government of Odisha.



