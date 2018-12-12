Medical Officer Recruitment Notified By Odisha Public Service Commission

OPSC Recruitment 2018 For 371 Medical Officer Posts

371 vacancies have been announced by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for Homeopathic Medical Officers and Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts. Recruitment to these posts, in the Group B rank under Health & Family Welfare Department, will begin on December 14. Candidates can apply at the official website of the Commission at opsconline.gov.in. The posts are temporary, but are likely to be made permanent. Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery or Homeopathic Medicine & Surgery are eligible to apply for the post, provided they are within 21-32 years of age.

Candidates should have valid housemanship or the internship certificate and medical registration certificate, relevant to the posts.

Selection will be through written exam and career marking. 10% each of class 10, 12th and graduation scores will be added to 70% of written exam marks to decide the final merit list. OPSC will conduct the written exam at Bhubaneswar or Cuttack.

There will be no negative marking in the written exam.

Candidates can apply on or before January 14. Candidates can deposit the exam fees at any branch of State Bank of India before January 17.

Click here for more Jobs News