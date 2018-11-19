OPSC To Begin Assistant Town Planner Recruitment Process Tomorrow

OPSC Recruitment 2018 For Assistant Town Planner Post

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified 17 vacancies under Housing and Urban Development Department for the post of Assistant Town Planner. Applicants must be in the age group of 21-32 years. Candidates must be an Associate Member of Institute of Town Planners of India or have Bachelor's degree in Planning or postgraduate degree in Planning. OPSC will conduct written exam and interview for selecting candidates. The written exam will carry a total of 300 marks and the viva test will be of 50 marks. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be eligible to appear for the interview.

Online registration process will begin on November 20, 2018 and candidates can apply till December 19, 2018. Candidates should submit their application at opsc.gov.in or at the online registration portal of the Commission at opsconline.gov.in.

OPSC ASO Exam In December

OPSC will conduct exam for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) recruitment in December. OPSC will select candidates for the post on the basis of written exam and skill test; candidates who qualify the written exam can appear for the skill test. The written exam will be conducted at 33 zones in the State.

OPSC Civil Services Exam Admit Card

OPSC has released admit cards for the Odisha Civil Services Exam 2018. The exam will be held on November 25.

Click here for more Jobs News