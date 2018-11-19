Odisha Civil Services Exam 2018 Admit Card Out

OPSC Admit Card For Odisha Civil Services Exam: Download At Opsc.gov.in

OCS admit cards are now available online. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit cards for Odisha Civil Services (OCS) preliminary exam online. Candidates who had registered for the exam can now download it online at the official website opsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the OCS prelims admit card using their registration number and date of birth. Candidate must carry the OCS admit card to the exam hall along with their ID proof in original and photocopy. The admit card and the photocopy of the ID proof must be submitted to the invigilator after the completion of second sitting of the exam.

Download OPSC Admit Card for OCS Prelims 2018 here

A total of 50304 candidates will take the exam this year under five zones: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur. One of the biggest competitive exams for graduates in the State, qualified candidates will be recommended by OPSC for appointment in various group A and group B posts.

The exam will comprise of two general studies papers. Each of the papers will carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates have to score minimum 33% to be eligible for the main exam.

OPSC had released the list of exam centres and admitted candidates, before. The links are available online.

While electronic gadgets are not allowed to the exam hall, candidates must make sure to reach the exam center much before the scheduled time.

