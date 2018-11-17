50304 Aspirants To Take Odisha Civil Services (Pre) Exam On November 25, Admit Cards Soon

OPSC Odisha Civil Services Exam Centre, Candidature List Out

Odisha Civil Service (OCS) Prelims will be held on November 25. For the exam scheduled in the last week of November, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the exam authority, has released the exam centres and candidatures of the applicants. The exam will be held at 120 centres State wide under five zones: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur. One of the biggest competitive exams for graduates in the State, qualified candidates will be recommended by OPSC for appointment in various group A and group B posts.

OCS admit card is expected to be released next week.

Click here for exam centre list

Click here for zone-wise candidature list

Similar to the Detailed Application Form (DAF) submission in UPSC Civil Services exam, candidates who qualify the OCS prelims will fill up another application form and submit the printout of the same to the Commission to be allowed for the main exam.

The civil service prelims will comprise of two general studies papers. Each of the papers will carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates have to score minimum 33% to be eligible for the main exam.

This year OPSC has notified 218 vacancies under OAS, OPS, OFS, OCS, ORS, OT&AS and OES services.

OCS 2017 Update

So far, the Commission will begin document verification process and interview round in December 2018. Based on the main exam held in June-July 2018, 212 candidates have been declared eligible for the interview round.

On the other hand, preliminary phase of Odisha Judicial Service exam 2019 will be held in January.

