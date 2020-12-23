Oil India Limited Invites Applications To Fill Vacancies In Rajasthan Field

Oil India Limited recruitment 2020: Registration deadline is January 20

Oil India Limited has invited applications to fill vacancies in Rajasthan Field, Jodhpur. Application forms are available on the official website of Oil India Limited. Candidates can fill and submit it within January 20. Class 10 pass, 10+2 pass, Diploma holders and graduates are eligible for these jobs.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Operator (Fitter): 1 post

Assistant Technician (Electrician): 1 post

Assistant Technician (Draughtsman Civil): 1 post

Junior Assistant Clerk cum Computer Operator: 4 posts

Senior Assistant (Hindi Translator): 1 post

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 1 post

Technician (Chemical Lab): 1 post

Junior Engineer (Civil): 1 post

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer based test. For Junior Assistant and Hindi Translator post there will be a skill test.

The computer-based test would comprise questions from general English, general knowledge, reasoning, arithmetic, numerical and mental ability, domain related knowledge. The total marks in the exam will be 100 and there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer, it has been mentioned in the official notification. To qualify in the exam a candidate has to secure a minimum of 50% marks. The pass mark for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories is 40%.

