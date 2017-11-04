Government Job Opportunities At Odisha; Apply Now For Lecturer, Block Social Security Officer Posts

New Delhi: Job notification has been released by different government bodies under Government of Odisha for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer and Block Social Security Officer. Recruitment will begin under Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department and Odisha Ayurveda Medical Education Service under Health and Family Welfare Department. Official job notifications have been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) and Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Out of the total 174 posts, 151 are for block social security officer post.
Ayurveda Lecturer Post
Application submission process will begin on 14 November and candidates can submit till 15 December. Candidates are required to send the online application followed by submission of hard copy along with copies of certificates and relevant documents. Applicants must be in the age group of 21-40 years and must have postgraduate degree in the relevant discipline in addition to a graduate degree in the relevant discipline. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test (70% weightage) and career marking (30% weightage).
Block Social Security Officer Post
Candidates must be in the group of 21-32 years and must have obtained graduate degree in any discipline from recognized University. Applicants must have proficiency in the use of computer, internet, e-mail, word processing, data analysis and presentation. Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, main written exam, computer skill test and certificate verification.
Details of the job can also be found at ossc.gov.in and opsc.gov.in.
