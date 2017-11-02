OICL AO Prelims Result 2017 Declared @ Orientalinsurance.org.in; Check Now OICL result 2017 has been declared for administrative officers scale I phase 1 examination 2017.

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT OICL AO 2017 Results: Phase 1 Results Declared @ Orientalinsurance.org.in; Check Now New Delhi: The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL) results 2017 have been declared for Administrative Officers scale I phase 1 or prelims examination 2017.



Candidates will be provided with their marks and other relevant information, if required by the candidate, only after publication of final selection list of



"Candidates may note that all the information at our end pertaining to online examination shall not be preserved beyond 90 days from the date of publication of short-Listed candidates for Appointment," a notification of OICL AO said.



"While every care is taken in preparing the list, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. reserves the right to rectify the errors and omissions if any," the notification added.

OICL AO Prelims Result 2017: Know How to check OICL AO Prelims Result 2017 Declared @ Orientalinsurance.org.in; Check Now



Candidates who are checking for OICL AO prelims result 2017 may follow these steps:



Step 1: Go to the official website orientalinsurance.org.in

Step 2: Click on the links under 'Online Phase-I Examination Result'

Step 3: Download the results stream wise: accounts, actuaries, engineers, generalist, legal and medical officer

Step 4: Download the result file in .pdf format

Step 5: Check your roll number in the merit list





OICL online phase-I examination results



The following results have been published by OICL: Result of Accounts Stream

Result of Actuaries Stream

Result of Engineers (Automobile) Stream

Result of Generalist Stream

Result of Legal Stream

Result of Medical Officer Stream

Click here for more





The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL) results 2017 have been declared for Administrative Officers scale I phase 1 or prelims examination 2017. OICL Administrative Officers (AO) scale I prelims examination was held on October 22, 2017. The candidates whose roll numbers have been published on the OICL website are called for OICL AO Phase-II exam to be held on November 18, 2018. "The list will be subject to outcome of any case pending in a court of law and/or in the cases where the judgment has already been pronounced. Candidates appearing for Phase-II will not automatically confer any right of being selected for the said post", said the OICL AO Prelims Result 2017 notification.Candidates will be provided with their marks and other relevant information, if required by the candidate, only after publication of final selection list of OICL AO recruitment "Candidates may note that all the information at our end pertaining to online examination shall not be preserved beyond 90 days from the date of publication of short-Listed candidates for Appointment," a notification of OICL AO said."While every care is taken in preparing the list, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. reserves the right to rectify the errors and omissions if any," the notification added.Candidates who are checking for OICL AO prelims result 2017 may follow these steps:Step 1: Go to the official website orientalinsurance.org.inStep 2: Click on the links under 'Online Phase-I Examination Result'Step 3: Download the results stream wise: accounts, actuaries, engineers, generalist, legal and medical officerStep 4: Download the result file in .pdf formatStep 5: Check your roll number in the merit listThe following results have been published by OICL:Click here for more Jobs News