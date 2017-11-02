OICL AO Prelims Result 2017 Declared @ Orientalinsurance.org.in; Check Now

Candidates will be provided with their marks and other relevant information, if required by the candidate, only after publication of final selection list of OICL AO recruitment.
"Candidates may note that all the information at our end pertaining to online examination shall not be preserved beyond 90 days from the date of publication of short-Listed candidates for Appointment," a notification of OICL AO said.
"While every care is taken in preparing the list, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. reserves the right to rectify the errors and omissions if any," the notification added.
OICL AO Prelims Result 2017: Know How to check
OICL AO Prelims Result 2017 Declared
Candidates who are checking for OICL AO prelims result 2017 may follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website orientalinsurance.org.in
Step 2: Click on the links under 'Online Phase-I Examination Result'
Step 3: Download the results stream wise: accounts, actuaries, engineers, generalist, legal and medical officer
Step 4: Download the result file in .pdf format
Step 5: Check your roll number in the merit list
OICL online phase-I examination results
The following results have been published by OICL:
- Result of Accounts Stream
- Result of Actuaries Stream
- Result of Engineers (Automobile) Stream
- Result of Generalist Stream
- Result of Legal Stream
- Result of Medical Officer Stream
