OICL AO Prelims Result 2017 Declared @ Orientalinsurance.org.in; Check Now

OICL result 2017 has been declared for administrative officers scale I phase 1 examination 2017.

Jobs | | Updated: November 02, 2017 18:38 IST
11 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
OICL AO Prelims Result 2017 Declared @ Orientalinsurance.org.in; Check Now

OICL AO 2017 Results: Phase 1 Results Declared @ Orientalinsurance.org.in; Check Now

New Delhi:  The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL) results 2017 have been declared for Administrative Officers scale I phase 1 or prelims examination 2017. OICL Administrative Officers (AO) scale I prelims examination was held on October 22, 2017. The candidates whose roll numbers have been published on the OICL website are called for OICL AO Phase-II exam to be held on November 18, 2018. "The list will be subject to outcome of any case pending in a court of law and/or in the cases where the judgment has already been pronounced. Candidates appearing for Phase-II will not automatically confer any right of being selected for the said post", said the OICL AO Prelims Result 2017 notification. 

Candidates will be provided with their marks and other relevant information, if required by the candidate, only after publication of final selection list of OICL AO recruitment

"Candidates may note that all the information at our end pertaining to online examination shall not be preserved beyond 90 days from the date of publication of short-Listed candidates for Appointment," a notification of OICL AO said.

"While every care is taken in preparing the list, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. reserves the right to rectify the errors and omissions if any," the notification added. 
 

OICL AO Prelims Result 2017: Know How to check

 
oicl ao result, oicl ao 2017, oicl ao result 2017, oicl result 2017, oicl ao prelims result, oicl ao prelims result 2017, oicl ao, oicl ao pre result, oicl ao recruitment, Orientalinsurance.org.in, OICL AO Prelims Result 2017, oicl result, oicl result 2017
OICL AO Prelims Result 2017 Declared @ Orientalinsurance.org.in; Check Now

Candidates who are checking for OICL AO prelims result 2017 may follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website orientalinsurance.org.in
Step 2: Click on the links under 'Online Phase-I Examination Result'
Step 3: Download the results stream wise: accounts, actuaries, engineers, generalist, legal and medical officer
Step 4: Download the result file in .pdf format
Step 5: Check your roll number in the merit list


OICL online phase-I examination results

The following results have been published by OICL: 
  • Result of Accounts Stream
  • Result of Actuaries Stream
  • Result of Engineers (Automobile) Stream
  • Result of Generalist Stream
  • Result of Legal Stream
  • Result of Medical Officer Stream

Click here for more Jobs News
 

Trending

oicl ao resultOICL results

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................