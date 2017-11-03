Job Opportunities At BHAVINI, Department Of Atomic Energy

Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for recruitment to 14 Scientific Assistant in Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI), Department of Atomic Energy, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu. Vacancies are available in the disciplines of Health Physics, Chemistry, Electrical, Mechanical and Instrumentation. Applicants must have completed 18 years, but must not be more than 30 years. Candidates must have BSc and Diploma qualification in order to be eligible for the recruitment. 'Educational/Technical Qualifications should be from a recognized University/Board of Technical Education of Central or State Government.'Only those candidates who fulfill the above eligibility conditions and are comfortable to work in round the clock shifts are eligible to apply. 'Candidates holding Diploma (Electronics & Instrumentation) can apply for Instrumentation and those holding Diploma (Electrical & Electronics) can apply for Electrical.Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and personal interview. Candidates who qualify the written test will be shortlisted for interview. 'The candidates successful in both the written examination and Personal Interview will be empanelled only on the basis of their performance in Personal Interview.'Candidates shall have to submit their online applications from 4 November till 24 November 2017 at the official website bhavini.nic.in.Candidates working under the Central Govt./State Govt./Public Sector Undertakings, Autonomous bodies etc. after the submission of the online application, should submit the hard copy of the application routed through proper channel to Sr. Manager (HR), Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI), Project Station Building, Kalpakkam 603 102, Tamil Nadu.