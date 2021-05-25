NMDC Limited Invites Applications For Apprenticeship

NMDC limited has invited applications for apprenticeship.

NMDC Limited has invited applications for graduate and technician apprenticeship. A total of 29 vacant positions will be filled. Candidates with degree in in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics and Mining Engineering can apply for graduate apprenticeship. Candidates with Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic & Tele commutation, Mining, Modern Office Practice Management and Computer Science & Application can apply for technician apprenticeship. The last date for submission of application forms is June 15.

Job Details

In addition to this, the NMDC is also hiring Programming and Systems Administration Assistant. 30 vacant positions will be filled for this post for which candidates who have National Trade Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) are eligible to apply.

"Candidates who have undergone/undergoing/ already registered for Apprenticeship Training under the Apprenticeship Act elsewhere are not eligible. Candidates with work experience of one or more years are not eligible," the NMDC has said in the job notice.

"Trade apprentice candidate need to register and apply for the opportunity to undergo apprenticeship training in BIOM, Bacheli Complex at www.apprenticeshipindia.org. Graduate and Technician candidate need to register at www.mhrdnats.gov.in," it has added.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. Preference will be given to local candidates without hostel accommodation.

