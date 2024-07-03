NMDC Limited, Public Sector Enterprise, Invites Applications For 81 Posts, Check Details

NMDC Recruitment 2024: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, is inviting applications for various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 82 positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting NMDC's official website, The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, is inviting applications for various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 82 positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting NMDC's official website, www.nmdc.co.in

NMDC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Civil: 9

Mechanical: 5

Personnel: 21

Electrical: 3

Materials Management: 1

Survey: 2

C&IT: 4

Safety: 8

Project Monitoring Cell (PMC): 13

Law: 11

Environment: 2

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): 2

NMDC Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Candidates up to 45 years of age can apply for the vacant positions.

Contract Terms And conditions:

The maximum age limit can be extended by up to 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBCs (Non-Creamy Layer), PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen, as per Government of India guidelines.

Initially, the contract period will be up to three years, extendable by one year initially and another year based on performance and organisational needs.

Experience & compensation:

Selected candidates will receive consolidated remuneration as specified for each contractual post, along with the required minimum post-qualification experience. Remuneration may increase annually by up to 10% based on performance. Registration began on June 28, with a deadline set for July 18.

NMDC Recruitment 2024: Salary Details

Civil/Mechanical/Personnel/Electrical/Materials Management/Survey/C&IT/Safety/PMC/Law/Environment/CSR - Executive-1 (a) - 4 Years of Post Qualification Experience - Rs 60,000

Civil/Mechanical/Personnel/Electrical/Materials Management/Survey/C&IT/Safety/PMC/Law/Environment/CSR - Executive-1 (b) - 6 Years of Post Qualification Experience - Rs 90,000

NMDC Recruitment 2024: Appliction Process

Candidates must complete all details online and upload relevant documents/certificates, including a recent passport-size photograph, Matriculation/10th certificate for age verification, and certificates supporting qualification and experience.

Mode of selection:

Selection for the above posts will be through interviews.

Verification of documents with originals:

Candidates attending interviews must present original documents/testimonials, along with self-attested photocopies, for verification of age, qualification, experience, caste, etc. Failure to submit required documents before the interview will result in the candidate not being permitted to attend.

NMDC Recruitment 2024: General Conditions

The cut-off date for determining eligibility based on educational qualification, age, experience, etc., will be the last date for submitting applications/registrations.

Even if candidates possess higher qualifications, the minimum prescribed educational qualifications are mandatory for interview eligibility.

During the recruitment process, if any information provided by a candidate is found incorrect/incomplete or does not conform to eligibility criteria specified in the notification, or if any material information is found to have been concealed/distorted, the candidate's candidature may be canceled at any stage, including after selection.

Fulfilling the minimum criteria does not guarantee candidates the right to be called for different stages of the recruitment process. Depending on response and requirements, management reserves the right to adjust the entire recruitment/selection process without further notice or providing reasons. Management's decision on candidate selection is final, and no interim correspondence will be entertained.

In case of typographical errors, omissions, or the need for clarification, corrections will be issued via corrigendum on the NMDC website only. Such corrections may also extend the application deadline. Normally, no changes will be made to the number of vacancies or notified specifications/criteria after issuing the employment notification.

Selected candidates will be engaged on a contractual basis and may be assigned various roles/functions/tasks as per the company's business requirements.

To learn about eligibility and more, check the detailed notification here.