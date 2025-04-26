NMDC Steel Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 934 Posts, Check Details

NMDC Steel Recruitment 2025: National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Steel Limited has started the application process for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, nmdcsteel.nmdc.co.in. The last date to fill the application is May 8, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 934 posts.

The official notification reads:“Before registering online, the candidates must fulfil the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement. They are advised to satisfy themselves before applying. No enquiry asking for advice as to eligibility will be entertained. While applying for the above post, the applicant should ensure that he/she fulfils all the eligibility and other criteria mentioned above as on the cutoff date and that the particulars furnished are correct in all respects.”

NMDC Steel Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 500 is required from all candidates. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen categories are exempt from paying the fee, provided they enclose the necessary proof as specified. Without the required certificate or fee payment details, the application will be rejected.

NMDC Steel Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a Walk-in Interview at multiple locations: Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Rourkela, Bokaro, Durgapur, Hospet, and Jharsuguda. During the online application, candidates can choose their preferred interview location. The final allocation will be based on availability, decided by a duly constituted committee. Only candidates with verified documents, as per the notification, will be allowed to participate in the interview. Suitability will be assessed through the Walk-in-Drive Interview after document verification.

NMDC Steel Recruitment 2025: Period of Contract

The contract period will initially be up to three years or until the age of 60, whichever comes first. Performance-based extensions may be considered beyond the initial period, subject to organizational requirements.

